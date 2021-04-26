Monday Morning Forecast

In the 40s out there under clear skies. Fog may become more of an issue as we go throughout the morning but outside of that Monday is looking pretty easy going.
We will climb late this morning into the 60s and keep going from there. Highs reaching the 80s for your afternoon with sunny skies… might need to break out that sunscreen for the day ahead.
Warm throughout the day, and dry even as we see clouds move in for the late afternoon and evening.
Tuesday, Wednesday and the better part of Thursday are all looking similar and warm. We will see rain eventually move back in for Thursday evening and Friday.
The extended forecast shows the 70s briefly as we stroll into the Month of May, but then right back to the 80s by the middle of the first week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.