Madison City Schools plans graduation ceremonies at Louis Crews Stadium

Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell said the district is planning on holding a graduation ceremony at Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M campus for seniors from both Bob Jones and James Clemens. Terrell said the ceremony will be on May 17 with a rain date set for the 18. During normal times, Terrell said they would have the graduation at the Von Braun Center. With current capacity rules, that would mean breaking up the two schools into multiple ceremonies each.