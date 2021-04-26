Madison City Schools plans graduation ceremonies at Louis Crews Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flexibility is the key for almost everyone throughout this pandemic, especially for students. Throughout this past year, some schools cancelled graduation while others made modifications. With graduation quickly approaching for seniors, the Madison City School District has a plan in place to celebrate in a safe way.
This year leaders with the Madison City School district said they’re having a graduation ceremony. The event will just look a little different.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell said the district is planning on holding a graduation ceremony at Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M campus for seniors from both Bob Jones and James Clemens. Terrell said the ceremony will be on May 17 with a rain date set for the 18. During normal times, Terrell said they would have the graduation at the Von Braun Center. With current capacity rules, that would mean breaking up the two schools into multiple ceremonies each.
The idea to hold the graduation ceremony in that location came after the school surveyed seniors and realized their number one wish was to be able to have a ceremony for the whole class rather than separate ceremonies. Terrell said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Alabama A&M’s Athletic Director.
“It’s been such a shakeup all year and a lot of flexibility needed, but the aspect of saying hey it’s a possibility for you to graduate together with your senior class. The smiles on their faces. So that’s what we live for,” Terrell said. “The Alabama A&M athletic director was so gracious to us. His students are graduates of James Clemens High School so he is always a great partner for us.”
Each student will get eight tickets for family and friends. Terrell said if social distancing restrictions at the VBC change to allow more people, then they might change the plan.
“With the VBC we are not dependant on the weather so if that option does become available and we can have our graduates graduate together at one time we would look at coming back,” he said.
