Lee Hodges returns home to compete in Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Korn Ferry Tour had to wait a full calendar year, but the inaugural Huntsville Championship tees off Thursday at The Ledges.
The event part of the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA Developmental Tour for the future stars of the Tour.
Ardmore, Alabama native Lee Hodges will be one of the golfers aiming to win this weeks Tour event. Hodges has already won twice in the last two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, his most recent win coming in the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
“It’s always good to come home, so it’s good to be back, Hodges said after his practice round Monday. “It’s been a while since I been back, maybe a couple of months now. It’s good to get back to North Alabama. I’m excited for the week. The course is in unbelievable shape, and the field’s great. So, there should be a lot of good golf this week.”
“He is one of 156 guys that are the best in the world at what they do, Huntsville Championship Tournament Director Penn Garvich said. “They are coming here to the Ledges and it will be a true test and we will see how they will tackle that. This is as good of golf as you’re gonna see. For the community to get behind this thing and welcome these guys. This is a incredible opportunity for them.”
Even with the year long delay, the event’s volunteers registration was filled months ago. Numerous sponsors and community members across North Alabama excited for the week’s events leading up to round one Thursday.
“Before we announced in April of ’19 and to have the opportunity to get back out here and showcase the course and the community, we’re excited about it,” Garvich added. “I know the community is excited about it, the community is excited, the players are excited, you’ve seen some already roll in and getting out there on course. it’s been nothing but rave reviews just in terms of course conditions. Of course, you have a day like today and hopefully it holds.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.