Huntsville and Madison County School graduation plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a high school students who attends Huntsville or Madison County Schools, we now know plans for graduation.
Seniors who attend Madison County Schools will be graduating May 25th and May 26th at the VBC in Huntsville.
High school seniors in Huntsville city schools will be the following two days, Thursday, May 27th and Friday, May 28th at the VBC, just like last year.
Huntsville City Schools will have eight ceremonies during the two days.
We found out the two biggest high schools in their district will be divided into two ceremonies to help with social distancing.
“For Huntsville High School and for Grissom High School, we will be having two separate ceremonies for each of those high schools that way it accommodates for not only the students in attendance but also their families as well,” said spokesman Craig Williams.
“There will be limited seating for graduation. We will follow the protocols established by the VBC and we can say between high schools that graduate, there will be chairs that are sanitized. We are going to go out of our way to keep the graduations as safe as we possibly can,” said Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall.
Leaders with both school districts want to make sure families will be able to attend the graduation ceremony.
They’re currently working on plans to determine how many tickets each graduate will receive.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.