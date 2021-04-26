High temperatures reaching into the 80s on Monday

We start Monday in the 40s under clear skies. Fog may be an issue as we go throughout the morning, but outside of that Monday is looking pretty easy going.
We will climb into the 60s later Monday morning and keep going up from there. Highs across the Tennessee Valley are reaching the 80s for your afternoon with sunny skies. You might need to break out that sunscreen for the day ahead.
Warm throughout the day, and dry even as we see clouds move in for the late afternoon and evening.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and the better part of Thursday are all looking similar and warm. We will see rain eventually move back in for Thursday evening and Friday. The extended forecast shows the 70s briefly as we stroll into the Month of May, but then right back to the 80s by the middle of the first week.
