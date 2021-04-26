Geraldine man faces assault charges following Sunday shooting

April 26, 2021

GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Geraldine man was arrested on Sunday following reports of a physical altercation involving a firearm.

Shortly after noon on April 25, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived at the Park Street scene to find a male and a female had both been shot. The victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Following further investigation, 34-year-old Joshua Smith was identified as a suspect in the incident. He was later arrested on two charges of first-degree assault.

More charges could be pending as this is an ongoing investigation.

