Geraldine man faces assault charges following Sunday shooting

GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Geraldine man was arrested on Sunday following reports of a physical altercation involving a firearm.
Shortly after noon on April 25, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived at the Park Street scene to find a male and a female had both been shot. The victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Following further investigation, 34-year-old Joshua Smith was identified as a suspect in the incident. He was later arrested on two charges of first-degree assault.
More charges could be pending as this is an ongoing investigation.
