DeKalb County EMA officials, local leaders reflect on 10-year tornado anniversary

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday, April 27 marks the 10-year anniversary of when a deadly EF-5 tornado ripped through DeKalb County.
Rainsville was just one of many cities hit by tornadoes that day.
“On April 27, 2011, it was a beautiful day just like today and the sun was shining during the middle of the day,” said DeKalb County EMA director Anthony Clifton.
He recalled the day, 10 years ago, when the deadly tornado ripped through the state.
“I believe it was in Limestone County where it hit the nuclear power plant, in Guntersville it came through and wiped out power, and literally the entire county in DeKalb was without power for seven days,” said Clifton.
At the end of the day, more than 30 people were dead and more than 200 were hurt.
The tornado ripped a path through DeKalb County to Georgia.
Clifton said since then they have added computer technology to their outdoor tornado sirens.
“That day we had so many warnings go off, in those days it was all or none. And the problem with that was we had so many siren’ activations through the day some of the batteries were dead.,” said Clifton.
Now he says the EMA has added a polygon system that helps track storms and provides better alerts for tornadoes.
“If the projected path is not inside the polygon, we don’t set those off anymore. If you live in the south side of town and the tornado was in the north, you will not hear it,” Clifton explained.
Tornado Committee Chairman Linda Samples said they honor the anniversary at the DeKalb County Tornado Monument every 5 years to help reduce trauma.
“We wanted it to be something that they could be proud of. It would be open 24 hours, seven days a week and they could come up and sit here and reflect on what happened to them and how far they have come,” said Samples.
Dekalb County also added a new alert system, called Alert DeKalb. Residents in the area can sign up to get severe weather alerts.
