Buckhorn, Sparkman cheerleading teams win National Championships in Orlando

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Congratulations are in order for two Madison County high schools who won National Championships over the weekend.
Madison City Schools is celebrating Sparkman High School Varsity cheerleaders and Buckhorn High School cheerleaders for bringing home multiple awards. The Sparkman High Varsity team won two National Championships and the Buckhorn High cheerleading squad brought home three National Championships.
The Universal Cheerleaders Association held the 2021 National High School Cheerleading Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort on April 23-25.
MCS also congratulates Coach Aderhold with the Senators cheer squad and Coach Amanda Faith with the Bucks cheer squad.
