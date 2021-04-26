Athens man in the running for Mo Brooks’ Congress seat

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks currently holds the District 5 seat, representing much of north Alabama. But, now he is running for Senate, leaving the seat open.
Huntsville City Schools teacher Andy Blalock recently announced he is running for the open seat in Congress.
“Who would think that myself, being an openly gay male, married, running a ranch with horses, that I would be running for Congress? A lot of people have said it’s a brave move, but it’s something that I’m passionate about,” said Blalock.
Blalock describes himself as a Republican that believes in conservative fiscal policies. If elected, Blalock says his first goal would be to tackle social division.
“I believe that we can all get along, we can have that conservative fiscal policy, we can be socially united, and that’s exactly what I want to do,” said Blalock.
Blalock owns a horse ranch in Athens and has been a teacher at Huntsville City Schools for 14 years. He says many elected officials have been out of touch with the citizens.
The slogan for his campaign: “A little less extreme, a lot more productive.”
“When we let go of those outward extremes really on both sides, we can really get down to the meat of business and get things done,” said Blalock.
Blalock calls his run for congress the American dream and says he believes now is the time to run.
“When I saw that Mo Brooks was running for Senate, I said it’s probably now or never, and I’m excited about it,” said Blalock.
Blalock says his other top priorities in office would be taking care of the military, specifically Redstone Arsenal, and repealing common core education.
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong intends to run for this seat as well. However, it’s still early, and more candidates could qualify for the race.
