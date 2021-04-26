Athens City Council voting on adding hundred of new homes to the community

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens leaders could approve the first of many new subdivisions at the April 26 City Council meeting.
“We’re the fastest growing community and county in the state of Alabama. We’re looking at 25 percent growth rate,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
The Council will be voting to approve rezoning a huge plot of land and to adopt the Lindsey Lane master plan.
“It’s 133 acres of mixed use development with some retail out in front,” said Marks.
But, most of the project would be new houses. Marks says people are moving to the area and need places to live.
“We have about 2,000 housing units or more already approved in the city of Athens and this is another 400,” said Marks.
The property is located just north of Lindsey Lane’s intersection with Huntsville Browns Ferry Road.
“It is quality of life and it’s livable space where people can accommodate close to Mazda-Toyota or any other work site that they chose,” said Marks.
This project is yet another representation of the rapid growth the city of Athens is experiencing.
