“Athens 2040” begins plan for future of the community

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As cities in the Tennessee Valley continue to grow, leaders are looking toward the future, and preparing for it.
This is the purpose of “Athens 2040″, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily, a chance to plan for expected growth.
The planning all got started at an Athens City Council meeting on Thursday, April 22. More than 50 people were there in-person to voice their opinion and more than 30 others joined in on Zoom.
Some people were concerned about managing the growth, while others wanted to bring in fun new things to attract more young people.
Franklin, Tennessee-based Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative is in charge of the overall master plan. Leaders with the group said the plan will set up Athens to proactive rather than reactive to growth.
People at the meeting mentioned bringing in new restaurants, improving public transportation in the city, more affordable rental housing for young people and more.
A draft of the plan is expected to be presented to the public in Winter 2021, with the final plan for Athens 2040 coming in Spring 2022.
In the meantime, developers of the plan want to hear from the people of Athens. You can get involved by participating in Planapalooza from May 15-19 or hosting an “On the Table” community meeting to go over ideas. More information on those events can be found at the Athens 2040 website.
You can read more on Athens 2040, including what other people at the city council meeting want to see, in this article of the Decatur Daily website.
