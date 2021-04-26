Alabama population 100,000 people greater than predicted in Census

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is currently ahead of the expected population growth.
Ken Smith with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce tells us 100,000 more people moved to Alabama than were expected since the last Census.
So let’s break it down and take a look at the growth here in the Tennessee Valley.
Between April of 2010 and July of 2019, more than 16,000 people moved to Limestone County.
Between that same time frame, Colbert County saw an increase of about 800 more people.
The numbers for Huntsville and Madison County are way up.
Smith says the growth rate is at about 1.5% a year. That’s one of the highest rates in the state and twice the national average.
“We’ve added over 52,000 people over the last nine years. So really when if do the math, it comes out to about 100 people a week. We’re really excited about the future and what the potential estimates will show for us locally as well,” Smith said.
