Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures are hovering in the lower 50s currently under cloudy skies. The rain has moved out, leaving us dry for the morning ahead.
Mild and breezy for your Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the afternoon but breezy NW winds will make it feel a little cooler.
Clouds will break apart giving us room for much needed sunshine today.
Monday through Wednesday will be very warm, and ideal for those who want an early taste of summer. The 80s with sunshine making its way to the Valley.
Thursday on of next week brings cooler air back in, and the chances for more rain.
