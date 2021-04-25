Officials in Hartselle arrest 2 people in connection to stolen property

April 25, 2021

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Hartselle arrested two people accused of stealing a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

34-year-old Kent Michael Hasting of Falkville and 38-year-old Cristy Michelle Sharp of Waterloo was arrested for first-degree receiving stolen property, according to Hartselle Police Department.

Officers tell WAFF the vehicle was taken from a dealership in Cullman. Authorities said Hasting and Sharp could potentially face more charges as the investigation continues.

Both of their bonds are set at $5000 each.

