Officials in Hartselle arrest 2 people in connection to stolen property

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Hartselle arrested two people accused of stealing a vehicle with a stolen license plate.
34-year-old Kent Michael Hasting of Falkville and 38-year-old Cristy Michelle Sharp of Waterloo was arrested for first-degree receiving stolen property, according to Hartselle Police Department.
Officers tell WAFF the vehicle was taken from a dealership in Cullman. Authorities said Hasting and Sharp could potentially face more charges as the investigation continues.
Both of their bonds are set at $5000 each.
