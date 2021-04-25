Axxeum Aviation Operations conduct helicopter fire and rescue demonstration at Goose Pond Colony Resort

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Responding to emergencies in rural areas across the Tennessee Valley is a challenge.
Every year helicopters save lives!
In a matter of minutes, an Axxeum Aviation Operations helicopter was able to dump water over trees.
It was part of a demonstration at Goose Pond Colony showing the helicopters ability to respond to a fire.
“I know sometimes you see a lot of helicopters with little buckets and those do really well, however with the tank system we can be 75 percent more accurate and drop about 12,000 gallon of water in a four span,” said Chief Pilot Brett Harlow.
Equipment like a harness and hook can also be used during a search and rescue to get someone to safety.
Chief Pilot Brett Harlow said right now there isn’t enough helicopter operations in North Alabama.
The company is located in Huntsville. Harlow said it’s all about location, so they could assist agencies and respond quicker.
Normally, ALEA officials are dispatched, and he said that can take up to 6 to 8 hours including the search.
“So what we like to call it in the industry is a forced multiplier, so we work with them we’re not working as a separate entity. We will actually work with them to help aid. Some agencies would have to call out 4 trucks and 30 guys and that’s 4 trucks and 30 people they’re not going to be able to use on a fire or something else,” said Harlow.
Scottsboro Rescue Squad Captain Eddie Tigue agrees.
In fact, he recalled an emergency where he said they could have benefited from the helicopter.
“I think back to a call we had a few years ago at Walls of Jericho and it took us a couple of hours to get a lady out. With this we could have her out in a very short amount of time and it would have been a lot easier on our guys and her too,” said Tigue.
Axxeum specializes in training once every three months and conduct mock demonstrations and fires.
Senator Steve Livingston was also present at Sunday’s demonstration. He said he is thankful for the capabilities of the services Axxeum provides in efforts to assist first responders in North Alabama.
