Strong storms possible for some areas this afternoon and evening

Happy Saturday! After a wet start to the day we have warmed up & more storms are possible.
Storms this morning dumped near an inch of rain for some spots across Tennessee Valley and we have more on the way this evening. Storms are developing into Northern Mississippi and are streaming into North Alabama. These will bring the threat of strong gusty winds and large hail if they become strong enough. Heavy rain will be there along with lightning and thunder. These storms will be with us until just about 10pm and then they will fizzle away into the overnight tonight. The greater threat for stronger storms looks to be along the I-65 corridor and into Northeast Alabama.
It will be a quiet stretch after today with temperatures starting to warm! As the low pressure system and cold front moves through this evening, wind will turn to the northwest and that will drive in some clearing into the morning. Temperatures Sunday start into the upper 40s and low 50s and will climb to the 70s for the afternoon. It will be a nice, sunny, and warm start to the week with temperatures into the 80s Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday until storms move back in for Thursday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
