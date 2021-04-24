Strong storms possible for some areas this afternoon and evening

Storms this morning dumped near an inch of rain for some spots across Tennessee Valley and we have more on the way this evening. Storms are developing into Northern Mississippi and are streaming into North Alabama. These will bring the threat of strong gusty winds and large hail if they become strong enough. Heavy rain will be there along with lightning and thunder. These storms will be with us until just about 10pm and then they will fizzle away into the overnight tonight. The greater threat for stronger storms looks to be along the I-65 corridor and into Northeast Alabama.