Soggy Saturday AM

Light to moderate showers passing through as you wake up this morning. Throughout your Saturday you may hear rumbles of thunder and rain pick up periodically.
The best threat of severe storms stays to the south of us today, but we could still see strong gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain. Even without much sunlight today, highs will climb into the 70s for the Valley.
Later tonight more rain and storms will pass through and keep temperatures mild. Sunday will start off cloudy but mostly dry for us. Becoming sunny going into the later morning and afternoon hours.
Monday and Tuesday are what we have been waiting for with highs in the 80s, sunshine and no sight of rain. The extended forecast shows this little warm up won’t last forever, and rain moving back in by late next week
