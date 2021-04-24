Power outages reported in Southwest Huntsville, New Market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to reports of power outages in New Market on Saturday morning.
HU said crews are working swiftly to restore power south of the Tennessee state line to County Lake Road.
According to HU, crews are also responding to outages near the area of east Butler Road to the Jackson County line.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to reports of power outages in southwest Huntsville on Saturday morning.
HU said crews are working swiftly to restore power in the area between Clinton Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue.
According to HU, crews are also restoring power from Triana Boulevard to Memorial Parkway.
The cause of the outage is unknown at the time. Stick with 48 News for updates.
