One man killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in Decatur on Friday night.
Officials said the wreck occurred around 6:38 p.m. at Danville Road and McCleskey Private Drive.
Decatur Police Department said upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that was rolled over off the roadway. Police identified the driver as 63-year-old Michael Roscoe Florence of Hartselle.
WAFF is told, Florence was partially ejected from the vehicle. Officers said Florence was pronounced deceased on scene.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Florence was travelling north on Danville Rd. before crossing over to the southbound side and rolling over. This is an ongoing investigation
