Mild, breezing Sunday; warm afternoon temps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Sunday! Strong gusty winds and large hailstones swept through the Tennessee Valley Saturday. The storms fizzled overnight and today, you can head outside for a mild and breezing Sunday.
Temperatures are currently hovering in the lower 50s under cloudy skies, and will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel a little cooler.
It will be a nice, sunny, and warm start to the week with temperatures into the 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday brings cooler air back in, and the chances for more rain.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.