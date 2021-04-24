Healthcare facilities seeing lower vaccine demand across the Shoals

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare facilities in the Shoals have a huge supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the number of people standing in line, with their sleeve rolled up is extremely low.
Helen Keller President, Kyle Buchanan, said there are not enough people getting vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity
“Very frankly, 34, 36 percent is not enough,” said Buchanan.
According to The Alabama Department of Public Health, less than 40 percent of the population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in both Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
Buchanan said this isn’t because of a vaccine shortage. It’s actually opposite.
The supply is exceeding the demand.
“Since that big wave of people, every clinic has had availability. We have not filled, or had the community take up every slot in weeks,” said Buchanan.
In the last month, local entities in Lauderdale county have put vaccine clinics in rural areas to effort bridging the divide between vaccine equity.
Project manager for these clinics, Mike Melton, said they’re only giving out 50 vaccines a day out of the 500 daily limit they have.
Buchanan is concerned with the numbers across the Shoals.
“But at this 34, 36 percent we will continue to see transmission throughout our community. We will continue to see admissions as we’ve seen at our hospital this week. It’ll just continue at this rate and with no real way to move forward unless we get these vaccines done,” said Buchanan.
He said since April 1st, they’ve given out less than 4,000 doses.
“We need people to make sure they are getting the resources that they need and get the vaccine. That’s the 100 percent. No doubt about it. That’s the best way for us to protect ourselves and even move one step out of the woods of this pandemic and hopefully get to the point where this is behind us,” said Buchanan.
If you live in the Shoals and want the vaccine, there are drive-up clinics next week in Lauderdale County.
April 26 through April 30: Vaccine clinics at Cornerstone Church in Central from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday at the Joe Wheeler State Park Boat Ramp from 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.
Wednesday through Friday both clinic sites will operate from 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.
Helen Keller Hospital will also hold a vaccine clinic on Tuesday at Sheffield Housing Authority from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You do not need an appointment for any of the clinics.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.