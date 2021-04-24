Dentistry in the Shoals impacting lives with smile makeover

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Singing River Dentistry has changed the life of a Shoals woman by providing her with a smile makeover.
The dentistry held this smile makeover giveaway a few years after the first giveaway received numerous entries. This year, an assistant at Singing River pushed to make the giveaway happen and although it was a lot of work, the office was able to provide a makeover for a lucky patient.
MacKenzie Bowlin won the 2021 giveaway! Bowlin was born without a lot of her teeth, which caused her to doubt and dislike her smile for several years. However, when she found out that she was the winner of the giveaway, Bowlin cried tears of joy.
“I don’t think I’ve won any kind of contest in my life,” said Bowlin. “So I was like I mean, of course I’ll do what I’m supposed to do to get in it, but I never thought I’d win it.”
During an interview Bowlin told Tennessee Valley Living, she has found her confidence back in her smile. She said although she forgot how to smile, she can now smile using her teeth.
“Hearing MacKenzie talk about how it has changed her life, and I hear that on a daily basis, I’m just so proud of the profession and practice I’m in,” said cosmetic dentist Dr. Westerman
Bowlin said she is very thankful for the makeover and it will forever change her life because she will forever have new teeth.
