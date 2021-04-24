Ceremony held to honor lives lost in Rainsville during 2011 tornadoes

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today there was a special event to remember the lives lost in the April 2011 tornadoes.
The ceremony was at the DeKalb County Tornado Monument in Rainsville. Our very own Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis spoke at the event this afternoon.
The monument was built to remember the lives of those who died on April 27th, 2011. The memorial also honors everyone who stepped up that day to help, especially the first responders who risked their lives.
Tuesday is the 10th anniversary of the tornado outbreak here in North Alabama.
