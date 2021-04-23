A warmer, dry, but cloudy Friday with storms moving in overnight and Saturday

Rain overnight will move in after midnight, picking up in coverage as the morning goes on. Some storms may mix in by daybreak on Saturday which will bring in some gustier winds, heavier rain, and some lightning and thunder. After a midday break, we could have a return of storms for the afternoon & evening but there are a few factors at play that could prevent that. Either way, it looks like we may see a peak of sunshine and temperatures into the low 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as well. Once the storms wrap up, we will be in for a quieter stretch with much warmer temperatures. By Monday we look to be into the 80s and that will carry into the middle of the week!