Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding Marshall county sex offender

Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding Marshall county sex offender
Justin Norris Norton (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 23, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 7:49 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender.

Justin Norris Norton last reported to the Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 and has not been seen since then. He was previously convicted of second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Norton is described as:

  • Age - 35
  • Height - 5′6″
  • Weight - 135 LBs
  • Eyes - Hazel

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Justin Norris Norton. Norton was convicted of Rape 2nd and...

Posted by Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

Contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 with any related information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.