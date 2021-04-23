Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding Marshall county sex offender

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender.
Justin Norris Norton last reported to the Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 and has not been seen since then. He was previously convicted of second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
Norton is described as:
- Age - 35
- Height - 5′6″
- Weight - 135 LBs
- Eyes - Hazel
Contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 with any related information.
