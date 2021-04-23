Seven-vehicle wreck kills 2 in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirm two people were killed in a wreck involving seven cars in Cullman County Thursday night.
Nickey Nile Miller, 70, and Brenda Nickens Miller, 72, were pronounced dead on the scene after their car was rear-ended by a Ford F-350. The Millers were both from Joppa.
The impact of the truck was so hard, it caused the Miller’s car to rear-end a KIA in front of it. The driver of the KIA was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Lee Everett Warren, 37, of Moulton, who was the driver of the Ford, was not injured.
Officials say while other vehicles were involved in the wreck, none of the occupants inside were injured.
ALEA officials confirm the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at I-65 NB near Alabama 69 in Dodge City. The crash caused major traffic delays throughout the night.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.