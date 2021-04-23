No foul play suspected after body found in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An initial investigation into the discovery of a man’s body early Friday morning in front of the Alabama Capitol has determined the man took his own life, according to the City of Montgomery.
The Montgomery Police Department opened a death investigation around 2:20 a.m. after officers and fire medics found a black vehicle in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue, just in front of the Capitol.
A man was located and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. His name has not been released. MPD says the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The scene was cleared by 4:30 a.m.
Around 6:30 a.m. the City tweeted about the incident, providing a resource link to the ADPH Suicide Prevention Program for anyone in crisis who needs help.
As a general policy, WSFA 12 News does not typically report on suicides. However, we are providing that information since the incident happened in a public place, in order to keep the public informed.
