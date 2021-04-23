Multiple organizations host “The Struggle Continues” protest in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of protesters took to Big Spring Park to continue the conversation against police brutality in Alabama. “The Struggle Continues” protest brought in organizations from all over north Alabama.
With signs held high in the air, protesters made their voices heard to highlight police brutality, attacks on their right to protest and the importance of community activism.
“The Derek Chauvin verdict was a watershed event but it doesn’t solve the problem with police reform, so here we are to continue the movement,” said United Women of Color executive director.
Curry recently met with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to discuss police reform in the city. She says she is pleased with the protest’s turnout.
“It continues to give me hope and it lets me know that we are headed in the right direction,” said Curry.
Black Lives Matter Huntsville founder Keith Young was an active participant in the protests this past summer following George Floyd’s death.
“I got shot in the chest, I got chased down these steps and they pepper-sprayed me the whole way down them, they tear-gassed us and pointed guns at us,” said Young.
Adina Peyton was here to support mental health reform. Her son was shot sixteen times by a Huntsville Police officer.
“If you ask for change, it doesn’t mean that you’re anti-police. It means that sometimes mistakes are made or there’s a better way of doing it, and I’m just honored to be able to be a part of that,” said Peyton.
What did these protestors want from today? A change for generations to come.
“I want to chip away just a little bit more at the powers that be to let them know that what they think is okay...this generation, we’re not cool with it and we want to see some change,” said Young.
The protest lasted for hours today and ended with speeches pleading for racial justice at the Madison County Courthouse.
