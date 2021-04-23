Moderate showers Saturday morning, potential for thunder and gusty winds this afternoon

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Expect light to moderate showers as you wake up this morning. You may hear rumbles of thunder and rain pick up periodically.
The greatest threat of severe storms stays to the south of us today, but we could still see strong gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain. Even without much sunlight today, highs will climb into the 70s.
Stay weather alert for these threats if you have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and early evening. You can get radar and lightning information on our WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.
Sunshine returns Sunday with lower humidity and highs in the middle 70s. A big warming trend will get underway Monday and last through Wednesday. We expect dry weather throughout the first half of the work week with highs in the 80s. Our next weathermaker will likely come Thursday with more scattered showers and storms.
