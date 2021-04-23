Gov. Ivey signs bill banning trans students from competing on non-co-ed sports teams

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff | April 16, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 5:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Friday afternoon, April 23, Governor Ivey signed HB 391 into law.

The bill will prohibit transgender students from competing on non-co-ed sports teams that do not align with the gender on their birth certificates.

The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature gave final passage to the bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a female team.

More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes.

Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.