Gov. Ivey signs bill banning trans students from competing on non-co-ed sports teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Friday afternoon, April 23, Governor Ivey signed HB 391 into law.
The bill will prohibit transgender students from competing on non-co-ed sports teams that do not align with the gender on their birth certificates.
The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature gave final passage to the bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a female team.
More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes.
Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.
