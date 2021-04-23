Financial Friday: The dangers of bumper stickers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You may be oversharing with those bumper stickers on the back of your vehicle.
Of course, you can put anything you want on that vehicle, it’s yours. But do you want everyone to know your hobbies, where you work, where your kids go to school, or where you live?
These are things to think about, says Ashish Baria, the Information Security Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union
He also says to think about all of this when you choose to put on a bumper sticker that tells your child’s school, that your spouse is deployed, where you live, that you enjoy expensive toys, and much more.
What does this tell a criminal?
- The parking decal from your subdivision or apartment complex tells everyone where you live.
- That honor roll sticker – where your child goes to school.
- The one about your children’s sports participation – may mean that you are away from home most weekends or evenings due to practice or games.
- How about the one showing your pride that your spouse is deployed with the military or working an unusual job. This says that your spouse might be away for an extended time.
Bottom Line: Don’t make yourself an easy crime victim. Keep your information safe.
