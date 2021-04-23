Everything you need to know about Saturday’s job fair with the Rocket City Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - We are over two weeks away from the first home game of the season for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and if you are looking for a job you may be in luck.
Leaders with the Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring, and they’re having a job fair from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Vice President of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment Lindsey Knupp said the team is looking for ushers, parking, security, housekeeping, ticket takers, cooks, kitchen stewards, cashiers, and concession runners.
Knupp noted the unique thing about working for the team is flexibility.
”Just being able to work here in this environment is great. It is such a fun place to be, and it’s different than a restaurant or any local organizations that might be hiring because we are seasonal,” Knupp said. “It’s not a lot of time commitment day in and day out.”
Knupp said if you can you should print out their application on their website and bring it with you. If you can’t she said they will have extras there. She said these jobs would be great for someone either looking for a fun place to work, seeking out a second job, or looking for something to do after retiring.
