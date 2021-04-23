DURA Automotive Systems nearly ready to open its doors

“So we’re bringing high tech jobs and we’re bringing skills that people can gain and carry with them for the rest of their life, but we’re also investing in sustainability. If you look at what electric cars are, they are a part of the sustainability movement and the future so we’re bringing that as part of the community I think it adds something that we know is a long future. It’s the way the automotive industry will go over time so I think we’re bringing that stability and something special here to the community,” said DURA CEO Carl Beckwith.