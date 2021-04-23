DURA Automotive Systems nearly ready to open its doors

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of manufacturing jobs are on the way to Northwest Alabama.
DURA Automotive Systems is opening a $60 million facility in Muscle Shoals and the company is almost ready to open its doors.
The facility will produce battery trays for electric vehicles.
The battery trays will help Alabama’s auto industry capitalize on the growing electric vehicle wave.
“So we’re bringing high tech jobs and we’re bringing skills that people can gain and carry with them for the rest of their life, but we’re also investing in sustainability. If you look at what electric cars are, they are a part of the sustainability movement and the future so we’re bringing that as part of the community I think it adds something that we know is a long future. It’s the way the automotive industry will go over time so I think we’re bringing that stability and something special here to the community,” said DURA CEO Carl Beckwith.
Right now, the building is empty, but just in a few months, there will be $60 million worth of capital investment equipment in the building.
“We received our first piece of equipment actually this week so you actually see the fruit of our labor coming together. We know as we start to ramp up production we need to bring in those skilled jobs and bring in those skilled people,” said Beckwith.
The hiring process is in phases. About 80 people will be hired in May. By next year, nearly 250 will be added.
“So it’s an exciting time for us because we know the heart and soul of any company is the people and it’s our chance to really build the company and start to hire the right people and build the future of the company early,” said Beckwith.
DURA Automotive Systems will start accepting applications next month.
Learn more about the company and career opportunities by visiting their website.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.