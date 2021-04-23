Dry, cloudy Friday with storms moving in overnight

Happy Friday! No need for the winter coats today, but it is still a bit cool!
Temperatures this morning are much warmer than Thursday’s record low temps, but we are still below normal by 10 to 15 degrees. The upper 30s and low 40s for many this morning with a few clouds to start off. Those clouds will pick up as the day goes on with overcast skies expected by the evening. Temperatures will be back into the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon due to the help of a south wind at 10+ mph. It will stay dry today, but overnight tonight into Saturday we expect to get some rain.
Rain overnight will move in after midnight, picking up in coverage as the morning goes on. Some storms may mix in by daybreak on Saturday which will bring in some gustier winds, heavier rain, and some lightning and thunder. After a midday break, we could have a return of storms for the afternoon & evening but there are a few factors at play that could prevent that. Either way, it looks like we may see a peak of sunshine and temperatures into the low 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as well. Once the storms wrap up, we will be in for a quieter stretch with much warmer temperatures. By Monday we look to be into the 80s and that will carry into the middle of the week!
