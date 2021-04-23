Deputies believe Stephens Road shooting was accidental; investigation continues in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are investigating a potential accidental shooting in Hazel Green on Friday morning.
On the morning of April 23, four Madison County Deputies responded to an emergency call at 345 Stephens Road. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was transported to the hospital. Patterson also said they believe the shooting to be an accident.
WAFF’s Kate Smith said police were continuing to investigate following the ambulance leaving the scene.
Nothing further is available at this time.
