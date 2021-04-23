City of Tuscumbia approves garbage rate increase

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After the Colbert County recycling public hearing last month, the City of Tuscumbia has approved a garbage rate increase.
If you live in Tuscumbia, your bill will be higher next month.
City leaders approved a garbage rate increase in order to keep the current voluntary recycling program. The city will increase its garbage service rate by $1.75 per month beginning May 1st.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the decision to raise the rate was based on feedback from the public.
The increased rate will allow keeping the current voluntary recycling program.
Revenue from the county landfill is what was funding the Colbert County Recycling program. However, that landfill closed in July.
Now, in order for the program to continue raising costs to utility bills had to be done.
Mayor Underwood said100 percent of the new charge goes to the recycling program.
“There’s the consideration for the environment, but there’s also monetary considerations and that it extends the life of our landfill. So these products don’t go in there, they go to be recycled and they’ll be converted back to future use. This saves in the end, it saves our landfill some time by allowing us to put products in there that work. So, there’s multiple reasons to do this,” said Underwood.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority Board asked Colbert County Commissioners, as well as leaders in Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia, to approve the increase.
So far, Sheffield and Tuscumbia have done so.
