Addressing public concerns following the June 2020 protests

Some issues protesters expressed to the council were the use of rubber bullets, having rooftop snipers, and the use of beanbag shotgun rounds against protesters. According to Huntley, using rubber bullets is against the Huntsville Police Department’s policy. The report states HPD may or may not have used them. It also shows rooftop snipers were using their rifle scopes as binoculars to watch the crowd, but these snipers were not with HPD. The use of beanbag shotgun rounds did happen, according to the report, but it also shows that was after protesters threw water bottles, trash cans, and traffic cones at officers.