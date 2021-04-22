Suspects indicted in alleged Hartselle murder for hire

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people have been indicted in alleged murder for hire plot that led to the killing of Anthony Sheppard in 2020.
The Morgan County District Attorney says that Jaclyn Skuce, Logan Delp, LaJuhn Smart, Aaron Howard, and Angela Stolz were all indicted this week on three counts of capital murder.
All of the suspects are in jail with no bond.
Sheppard was found dead at his home on Dawson Street in Hartselle on July 24th, 2020 when police officers conducted a welfare check.
Sheppard, the father of Jaclyn Skuce’s child, was set to appear in court that morning to discuss custody and visitation of the child.
Hartselle Police say that Skuce hired Logan Delp to kill Anthony Sheppard, they say the other three suspects played a role in the killing.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.