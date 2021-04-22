Stuck in the Middle... 60s

Fair and calm for the rest of your afternoon hours with temperatures getting a slight boost thanks to a change in winds and sunshine.
The middle 60s for your Thursday high and lows in the 40s.
Friday will see more clouds push in, but continue to stay dry. Changes come overnight into Saturday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms.
Rain Saturday will linger into the afternoon hours and possibly spill into your evening plans. By the later evening, rain will have pushed out leaving clearing skies to start off your Sunday.
Sunday is the better half of the weekend with sunshine and the 70s.
The extended forecast shows warmer temperatures moving into the Valley with highs reaching into the 80s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.