Son of UAH shooter, Amy Bishop Anderson, identified as shooting victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a bizarre twist of fate, history repeated itself this week for a family already marred by two generations of gun violence.
Seth Anderson, age 20, was shot and killed in Huntsville Monday night. Vincent Harmon, age 18, sits in jail charged with reckless murder in his death. The Huntsville Police Department is not releasing any additional information about Seth’s death, except to say he died after arriving at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night.
You may not know Seth Anderson but you probably know his mother. She is spending the rest of her life at Tutwiler Prison for Women for killing three of her fellow UAH faculty members and trying to kill three more, in 2010.
Seth’s mother is Amy Bishop Anderson.
The massacre, during a Biology Department faculty meeting, started years of legal proceedings and investigations into Amy’s past.
That past uncovered the shooting death of Amy’s 18-year-old brother, Seth, for whom her son was named. Originally, Amy’s brother’s death in Massachusetts was ruled accidental, but the case was reopened after the UAH murders. After an in-depth investigation, Amy was indicted in Seth Bishop’s murder but authorities declined to take her to trial. She will remain behind bars here for the rest of her life.
In an off-camera interview last year, Seth bore a striking resemblance to his late namesake.
He was still living at home. He dropped out of Lee High School and got a GED. He used to be an accomplished violinist like his late uncle, but his sister said that he hadn’t played in a while.
She also said Seth was friends with the 18-year-old charged with his murder and that the shooting didn’t take place in their family home.
His sister did want to share that her brother was shy and didn’t like his picture taken. She said he loved the outdoors, photography and was a real techie with computers. She shared that the family was traveling for Seth’s cremation Thursday.
A memorial service will be held soon.
