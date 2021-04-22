Oscar Moon’s, The Yard Milkshake Bar open just in time for summer

“Since this room is part of an adaptive reuse project, we used reclaimed materials that were part of the Martin Stove building that was built in 1929,” says Stovehouse partner Danny Yancey. “From the weathered metal ceiling to vintage lighting and decor, it feels like an authentic, but updated, small-town soda fountain. Add to that our turquoise counter, cushy yellow bar stools, Chuck Berry on the radio... and it feels like stepping back in time to your happy place.”