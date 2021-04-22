Oscar Moon’s, The Yard Milkshake Bar open just in time for summer

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new milkshake bars are headed to north Alabama just in time for summer! Oscar Moon’s in Huntsville and The Yard in Madison are two new spots you don’t want to miss.
The Yard Milkshake Bar will open at Town Madison on April 23. The Yard gained popularity with its artistic and delicious milkshake creations which you’ve probably seen while scrolling on Instagram over the years.
Town Madison will be the newest location to feature these pint-sized mason jars filled with ice cream, edible cookie dough and not to mention build-your-own milkshake or sundae options. It is also known for its signature creations like the Cereal Killer, Mermaid and the Cookie Monster.
This sweet shop features 34 flavors of ice cream, 60 toppings, 8 edible Cookie Doughs as well as vegan, lactose and gluten-free options!
Don’t just take our word for it though. You can check out the menu to get an idea of just how crazy these shakes can get.
Oscar Moon’s Milkshake Bar is the newest addition to Stovehouse in Huntsville which opened in early April.
When you open the doors to this shake shop, get ready to take a step back in time. Oscar Moon’s milkshake bar serves up frozen treats and a nostalgic experience that will make you feel like you’re in the movie Back the Future.
The Oscar Moon’s “soda jerks” hand-dip Alabama-made, Blue Bell ice cream, drizzle on some sweet ingredients, then dish out hand-spun shakes, malts, floats and more!
One of the best parts about dining at Stovehouse is that you can enjoy your tasty treat at the old-fashioned soda bar or anywhere throughout the Stovehouse campus.
“Since this room is part of an adaptive reuse project, we used reclaimed materials that were part of the Martin Stove building that was built in 1929,” says Stovehouse partner Danny Yancey. “From the weathered metal ceiling to vintage lighting and decor, it feels like an authentic, but updated, small-town soda fountain. Add to that our turquoise counter, cushy yellow bar stools, Chuck Berry on the radio... and it feels like stepping back in time to your happy place.”
We took a peek at the menu which features creations like the Oscar Moose, a shake with sea salt caramel, peanut butter, fudge, house-made whipped cream and a cherry on top!
Sipping on a Strawberry Delight shake while Chuck Berry plays in the background this summer? Say less.
Read the whole story behind Oscar Moon and check out the mouth-watering menu yourself at www.OscarMoons.com
