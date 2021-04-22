National Drug Take Back Day happening this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, April 24 is National Drug Take Back Day, so it’s time to clean out that medicine cabinet and get rid of them properly.
The purpose of these events is to dispose of drugs safely and educate the public on the dangers of abusing pills.
This is a joint effort with law enforcement all over the country.
Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says since 2010, about 14 million pounds of medications have been collected from this initiative.
“Being able to educate the public on the potential of abuse and taking care of our environment at the same time is a win-win for all of us. Come out, dispose of them and feel good knowing you did the right thing,” Patterson said,
When you bring your drugs you’re asked to put them in a clear bag.
If you’re looking for a drop-off site, head to the Diversion Control Division website to find a location near you.
