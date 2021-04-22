Marshall County Sheriff Office first in the state to receive throwable tactical cameras

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies will soon be the first in Alabama to use state-of-the-art throwable cameras.
These new cameras are shaped like a ball so they can be attached to things, thrown, or even rolled. They offer a 360-degree view of areas that law enforcement and first responders can’t enter right away if they are in a hostage or active shooter situation.
“One of the main things that they can do is toss this into a room, get on the device and pan 360 degrees and see what’s in there before entry,” said Ty St. Clair, Southeast Region Sales Manager for Bounce Imaging.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said his department purchased two 4G devices for $4,500 each.
They are operated by wifi, can connect to any device, and offer two-way audio capabilities to communicate with the suspect to try and deescalate the situation.
He said the most important component is that the device will help save lives.
“You can attach this to another rod and stick it to the ceiling in the dark because it has IR, infra-red capabilities. We will be able to see in the dark and what’s in the attic. Traditionally, we would have to use other equipment, or you would have to poke your head in the head attic, which opens the officer up to be injured or shot,” said Sheriff Sims.
The tactical device can also be attached to the backs of K-9 units.
Sheriff Sims said it is his office’s priority to utilize technology to better protect and serve the community.
“Technology is evolving and evolving more and more every day. To me, this technology is going to replace about 3 or 4 of pieces of equipment that we currently use. Independent of each other, this one piece of equipment will replace those at a fraction of the cost,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.
The new devices should arrive in the next few weeks and all first responders will be trained on how to the device.
