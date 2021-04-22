Huntsville-Madison County Chamber announces new partnership with Hiring Our Heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has a new partnership through Hiring Our Heroes (HOH). Huntsville has been chosen as a new site for a full-time program manager to support the HOH Corporate Fellowship Program and other recruitment resources for transitioning military service members.
“Service men and women are proven leaders and team players with valuable skills that transfer easily into our economy,” said Lucia Cape, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber’s senior vice president of economic development, industry relations, and workforce. “Hiring Our Heroes is not only a natural fit for our aerospace and defense companies, but also for our manufacturers in automotive, electronics and other precision industries.”
The City of Huntsville is projected to add more than 25,000 new jobs in aerospace, defense, manufacturing, construction, logistics, and technology by the end of 2022. There is high demand to fill these roles with people from the military community.
Eric Eversole, president of HOH and vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said that applicants have been showing interest in making Huntsville their post-military home.
“Hiring Our Heroes is committed to connecting these employers with top talent from the military community to fill in-demand roles. Expanding the Corporate Fellowship Program to Huntsville is an all-round win-win,” Eversole said.
As part of the partnership, HOH has hired a full-time program manager, Preston Webb. Webb will be dedicated to connecting Huntsville companies with transitioning military members.
“I am very excited for this opportunity for Hiring Our Heroes to expand its operations into Huntsville and to also be a part of this team,” said Webb. “As a local who was born and raised here, I am looking forward to assisting in bringing more Veterans to our area and working on enriching the opportunities for our transitioning military members here on Redstone Arsenal.”
Approximately 1,261 service members completed fellowships in 2020 with more than 350 companies hosting fellows. The average salary for fellows who gained employment was over $90,000.
