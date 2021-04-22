Huntsville City Council to receive in-depth report on June 2020 protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, members of the Huntsville City Council will receive an in-depth report about the June 2020 protests in downtown Huntsville. The protests started peacefully but ended with tear gas and rubber bullets.
The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council has been sorting through nearly 400 hours of video taken at the protests. The findings from those videos and body camera footage from officers, will be presented by attorneys from Birmingham. Members of the public will then be given time to comment.
“We are looking forward to receiving the Police Citizens Advisory Council report,” said Huntsville City Council President Jennie Robinson. “There have been countless interviews that they have done with the public, they have watched hours of videotape and footage that’s been submitted to them. It was a lot of information to go through and they have done it very thoughtfully.”
Robinson made it clear, this meeting is just one step in an ongoing process. She is already looking ahead to next week’s work session on April 28. Members of the city council will start putting together a plan based on what is discussed at Thursday’s meeting, and based on recommendations from local advocacy groups.
“The Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform, the NAACP, 100 Black Men, Black Women, have all made recommendations and all those will be taken into account as we have a conversation -- administration and council -- regarding improving policing. That’s really going to be our focus next week on the 28th,” Robinson said.
Anyone who wishes to comment on the report, must be at the meeting in-person at the City Council Chambers. There will be limited seating.
The meeting will also be livestreamed via HuntsvilleAL.gov/HSVTV and on the City of Huntsville Facebook page.
