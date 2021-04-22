How Huntsville City Schools plans to make up for COVID learning loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Learning loss is something school leaders agree has happened all across the country during the pandemic, but here in the Tennessee Valley Huntsville City Schools’ administrators report they have a plan in place to make up for lost time.
According to system spokesperson Craig Williams, a new Academic Support Plan was created by a task force made up of school administrators, teachers, and other school leaders. The plan to combat COVID-19 learning loss is in response to a request from the State Department of Education.
Huntsville City Schools got a little less than $30 million from CARES funding to help develop the plan, according to Superintendent Christie Finley.
For Pre-K, the plan is to build up the curriculum with more learning materials. They also plan to have a Summer Learning Academy for those students, according to a PowerPoint from the district.
For Elementary, school leaders will also have Summer Learning Academy focusing on grades K-3rd. They will also focus on targeted instruction for science.
Dr. Monte Linebarger, the Director of Elementary Education for Huntsville City Schools, said making up for lost time in the classroom started at the beginning of the school year. They are now offer tutoring before and after classes to all elementary students. Most educators are also going through more training on how to teach reading on the elementary level.
When asked which students would be eligible for the Summer Learning Academy, Dr. Linebarger said students in K-3rd would qualify.
”So those boys and girls are going to focus on a targeted laser focus program dealing with reading and writing. So only students that qualify according to the Alabama Literacy Act will get to attend that program so that’s good for those students,” Dr. Linebarger said.
Williams said if there are any spots leftover they may let other elementary grades in as well.
The plan also addresses middle and high schoolers too. According to the district’s PowerPoint, it plans to have a Summer Learning Academy, targeted science lessons, a focus on AP learning, and an assessment of career readiness gaps.
“We are going to be hosting camps at all six of our high schools,” Williams said. “We want families and students to know is learning does not take place only through the school year, but it takes place all year and so here in Huntsville City Schools all summer long.”
For special education services, the school district plans to provide an extended school year to students, according to the PowerPoint.
William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association said it’s important to remember COVID made learning hard for students, but it’s now up to everyone to help make up for that.
“The components of the plan that I’ve been able to review are appropriate to getting students where they need to be academically,” Tunnell said. “So as long as all parties involved understand this will be a process of restoring those losses and it will not happen overnight.”
