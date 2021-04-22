Help Boaz Police locate man wanted on Colorado homicide charge

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted on a homicide warrant last seen in the Tennessee Valley.
BPD officials say Stephen Cruz Sandoval was in Boaz visiting family on April 19. He was scheduled to appear for trial on homicide charges in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 20.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said family members have not seen Sandoval since he left a cookout on Monday. The Chief also said a report was filed with police after Sandoval’s bondsman spoke with the family about him not arriving for trial.
Police believe Sandoval may be eluding his active warrant.
Stephen Cruz Sandoval is described as:
- Age: 22
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 160 LBs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Car: He may be driving a late 1990s silver Honda CR-V
If you have any information on Stephen Sandoval, call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.
