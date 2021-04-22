Good Samaritans help police subdue male reportedly resisting arrest

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 6:54 AM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two good samaritans helped police apprehend a Georgia man on Tuesday in Guntersville.

Salomon Andres Ramirez of Blue Ridge, GA was arrested on the following charges:

  • Receiving stolen property
  • Using a false identity
  • Attempting to elude
  • Resisting arrest

On April 20, Marshall County Lt. Willie Orr responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle located on Bonds Road in Guntersville. The Lieutenant observed a Hispanic male inside the vehicle and attempted to identify the subject. Orr said this led to the male in the vehicle physically resisting.

Lt. Orr attempted to tase the male, but the taser was ineffective. Orr said two good samaritans witnessed the struggle and assisted with subduing the male.

The male was later identified as Ramirez. He was in was allegedly in a stolen vehicle from the state of Michigan.

Ramirez is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30K bond.

