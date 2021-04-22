Frosty start today with warmer temperatures and rain moving in for the weekend

We are waking up to areas of frost this morning after temperature fell into the low to mid 30s overnight. The good news is that I will likely be the final frost of the season. While we will have to wait for the official number, a few spots may have set a record low temperature for today’s date! Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday, climbing into the mid-60s. Wind won’t be nearly as strong today either as it will be from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. All in all, while it will be a colder than normal day across the Valley, I expect today to be nice in comparison to yesterday and what is ahead.