Frosty start today with warmer temperatures and rain moving in for the weekend

Happy Thursday! Bundle up this morning, it is cold!
We are waking up to areas of frost this morning after temperature fell into the low to mid 30s overnight. The good news is that I will likely be the final frost of the season. While we will have to wait for the official number, a few spots may have set a record low temperature for today’s date! Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday, climbing into the mid-60s. Wind won’t be nearly as strong today either as it will be from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. All in all, while it will be a colder than normal day across the Valley, I expect today to be nice in comparison to yesterday and what is ahead.
What is ahead is the fact that we will add more warmth and clouds as we move into Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures start into the low to mid 40s and climb into the mid to upper 60s. Wind from the south will be around 10 mph for the afternoon. A few spotty showers can not be ruled out for Friday afternoon, but the best chance at rain will move in overnight into Saturday.
Saturday morning will start off wet, with widespread showers and a few storms. This should last for much of the morning before we see the showers fizzle and fade away into the afternoon. From there we clear out and our warmup begins! 70s for both Saturday and Sunday ahead of the 80s which scoot in for early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
